Men should also quit drinking while trying to conceive, says Trinity Professor

Future fathers are being urged to give up alcohol to reduce the risk of their babies being born with birth defects.

The chair of nursing and widwifery at Trinity College Dublin has said that it is possible that alcohol could have an effect on the man's sperm which could pass a problem on to a child.

A newborn's birth weight, cognitive function and overall brain size could be at risk if couples drink alcohol while trying for a baby.

Professor Cecily Begley has suggested that both men and women stay off for alcohol for a year before trying to conceive, control their weight and also increase their intake of fruit.