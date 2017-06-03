Men arrested in relation to explosives find have period of detention extended

UPDATE 8pm: Gardai have revealed that as part of their ongoing operation into the activities of dissident republicans the two men arrested earlier today have had their period of detention extended.

A quantity of plastic explosives was found when gardaí stopped a taxi last night on Spring Garden Street in Ballybough. Nearby residents were evacuated.

A significant amount of suspected explosives were found in the car.

Gardai have realved that the men arrested were 21 and 28 years of age.

Gardai have also revealed tonight that in a follow up search in Dublin a third man, 55, was arrested and he is currently detained at Raheny Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

All three men remain in custody.

Members of the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team at the scene where two men were arrested on Spring Garden Street , Dublin tonight. Picture: Collins

Earlier: Two men are being questioned by gardaí following an operation targeting dissident republicans in central Dublin.

A bomb disposal unit was called and police arrested two men at the scene. They are being detained at Clontarf Garda Station under the Offences against the State Act.

The Herald reports that 6kg of Semtex was recovered, and that detonators were also seized.`

The newspaper said one of the men arrested has close links to the New IRA and the military-grade explosives had been sourced for the terror organisation in recent weeks.

A Garda spokeswoman said: "As part of an ongoing operation into dissident republican activity, Gardai stopped and searched a vehicle on Spring Garden Street, Ballybough, in the inner city at approximately 6pm on Friday, where two men were arrested."

Residents were evacuated from their homes and nearby businesses closed as the bomb squad was brought in.