Memorial service for members of Garda Síochána who have died while on duty takes place

An event has taken place to remember those who have passed away while serving for the Garda Síochána.

The service which was not attended by the Garda Commissioner, was held at Dublin Castle.

Since its establishment in 1922, Gardaí have been going out on daily basis and putting their life at risk, and not all are lucky enough to make it home alive.

That was the general message of today's Memorial Event, which took place at Dublin Castle.

Eighty-eight officers have died while on duty, the most recent being Garda Tony Golden, who as shot by Craven Macken in Omeath Co. Louth in 2015.

The force has faced much attention over the past number of months and there has been a number of calls for the Garda Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan to step down from her role.

She did not attend today’s event, instead the Deputy Commissioner took her place and addressed the congregation, which included members from all areas of the force.

The ceremony ended with the Deputy Garda commissioner reading out the names of every person who has died on duty while the national anthem played.