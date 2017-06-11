Memorial cycle to take place at Dublin Airport for crew of Coast Guard Rescue helicopter 116

A memorial cycle takes place today, for the crew of Coast Guard Rescue helicopter 116, which crashed off the Mayo coast earlier this year.

Dublin Airport's Police & Fire Service, together with Gardaí and members of the Irish Aviation Authority will cycle 116 kilometres around the airport perimeter.

Siobhán O'Donnell from the Dublin Airport Authority says the teams shared a special connection with the crew.

She said: "What they are doing today is they thought it was appropriate and very fitting that on the 11th day of the 6th month, they are going to cycle around the perimeter of the airport.

"It will take them seven laps to do it, but in total they will cycle 116 kilometres. Now they will also be joined by members of An Garda Síochána and the Irish Aviation Authority."