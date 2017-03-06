Mediterranean style diet could cut risk of breat cancer by 40%

A major study is showing promise in the fight against a form of breast cancer that's hard to treat.

62 thousand women were monitored over 20 years by scientists in the Netherlands.

The research shows a Mediterranean style diet - rich in fish, olive oil and plant protein - can cut the risk of developing ER-negative breast cancer by 40 per cent

John Crown is a consultant oncologist at St Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin - he says it's food for thought.

"It's quite provocative data", he said.

"One of the big ways of reducing mortality from cancer is to encourage health eating in children."