Mediterranean style diet could cut risk of breat cancer by 40%
06/03/2017 - 09:17:12Back to Ireland Home
A major study is showing promise in the fight against a form of breast cancer that's hard to treat.
62 thousand women were monitored over 20 years by scientists in the Netherlands.
The research shows a Mediterranean style diet - rich in fish, olive oil and plant protein - can cut the risk of developing ER-negative breast cancer by 40 per cent
John Crown is a consultant oncologist at St Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin - he says it's food for thought.
"It's quite provocative data", he said.
"One of the big ways of reducing mortality from cancer is to encourage health eating in children."
Join the conversation - comment here