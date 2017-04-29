Medical trial in Cork could see damaged hearts repaired with single injection

A world first medical trial in Cork could have the potential to see damaged hearts repaired with a single injection.

The study was carried out on 47 people who had experienced large heart attacks and the findings are being presented this morning, at a major conference in Paris.

It was carried out by Noel Caplice - Professor of Cardiovascular Sciences at UCC and Consultant cardiologist at CUH.

"Because it's a pilot trial… we now need to expand it out to a much larger group of patients in one setting to show that this is confirmed in a larger selection of the population.

"I think the second thing we need to do is - does it improve survival, and does it improve quality of life?"