Medical trial in Cork could see damaged hearts repaired with single injection
A world first medical trial in Cork could have the potential to see damaged hearts repaired with a single injection.
The study was carried out on 47 people who had experienced large heart attacks and the findings are being presented this morning, at a major conference in Paris.
It was carried out by Noel Caplice - Professor of Cardiovascular Sciences at UCC and Consultant cardiologist at CUH.
"Because it's a pilot trial… we now need to expand it out to a much larger group of patients in one setting to show that this is confirmed in a larger selection of the population.
"I think the second thing we need to do is - does it improve survival, and does it improve quality of life?"
