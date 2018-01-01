Medical card holders to benefit from new measures today

A reduction in prescription charges for some medical card holders comes into effect from today.

The measure, which was announced in the Budget, will see prices drop by 50 cent to €2 per item, while the monthly cap has come down from €25 to €20.

Nearly half a million medical card holders under the age of 70 are expected to benefit from the changes.

Health Minister Simon Harris said “as part of Budget 2018 I was delighted to be able to announce a reduction of €10 in the DPS monthly threshold, from €144 to €134, in line with commitments in the Programme for a Partnership Government.

“Through a monthly cap on medicine costs the DPS aims to protect people who don't have a medical card against excessive health costs. As a result of the change which comes into effect today families could save up to €120 a year in medication costs.

“In addition, nearly 500,000 Medical Card holders under the age of 70 are to save up to €60 this year from the reduction in the prescription charge to €2 per item and the maximum charge to €20 per month.”

“Reducing the cost of medicines for families is a key commitment for me as Minister, and for this Government. The measures announced in Budget 2018 build on the progress in Budget 2017, when I reduced the prescription charge for over 70s.

Minister Harris said “as part of Budget 2018 I was delighted to be able to announce a reduction of €10 in the DPS monthly threshold, from €144 to €134, in line with commitments in the Programme for a Partnership Government.

“Through a monthly cap on medicine costs the DPS aims to protect people who don't have a medical card against excessive health costs. As a result of the change which comes into effect today families could save up to €120 a year in medication costs.

“In addition, nearly 500,000 Medical Card holders under the age of 70 are to save up to €60 this year from the reduction in the prescription charge to €2 per item and the maximum charge to €20 per month.”

“Reducing the cost of medicines for families is a key commitment for me as Minister, and for this Government. The measures announced in Budget 2018 build on the progress in Budget 2017, when I reduced the prescription charge for over 70’s.

”In line with the recommendations of Slaintecare, and subject to available resources, it is my intention to build upon these initiatives in future years and continue to reduce the cost of medicines for families.”