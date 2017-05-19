Meath woman wants to buy house and look after family with her €500k EuroMillions prize

A woman from Co. Meath has collected a cheque for €500,000 from the National Lottery offices today after she won the EuroMillions Plus top prize on Friday, April 28.

She explained how she only checked her ticket after friends mentioned the big local win.

The winning EuroMillions Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Centra Store in Carlanstown, Co. Meath, on the day of the draw.

She said: "I am notorious for buying lottery tickets and hoarding them in my handbag for months on end.

"Earlier this week, I was chatting with my friends and the conversation somehow turned to the fact that the Centra Shop in Carlanstown had sold a winning EuroMillions ticket worth half a million euros and there was still no sign of a winner coming forward."

She said she was "frantically" retracing where she may have bought her tickets before checking them at home.

She said: "When I finally got home, I told my mam to open her National Lottery phone App and we scanned the ticket together. There was an overwhelming sense of relief to see the winning message come up on the phone.

"That was a wonderful moment to share with my mother," she added.

Despite her €500,000 win, she is hoping to scoop the big one with her work syndicate in tonight’s €110m EuroMillions jackpot.

She said: "It’s a big shock to the system to comprehend a win of this magnitude. I have been in work for the past few days and all of the talk in there is about the work syndicate for the €110m EuroMillions jackpot tonight.

"Little do they know is that they already have a EuroMillions winner in their syndicate."

She revealed what she will do with her jackpot.

She said: "This is a fantastic prize to win and this will set me up for my future.

"I will be able to purchase a house mortgage free and maybe I’ll have a nice holiday as well. Family is important to me so of course I will take care of them."