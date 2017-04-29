Meath shop strikes Euromillions luck for second time in eight months

A Centra shop in Co Meath has proven that EuroMillions luck can strike twice, having sold two huge prizewinning EuroMillions tickets in the space of eight months.

The Centra Store in Carlanstown, Kells, got the bank holiday weekend off to a flying start - selling a Quick Pick ticket which won a customer a EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 in Friday’s (April 28) draw.

There was no winner of the €57,367,996 million jackpot.

Last August, the store also sold a winning EuroMillions Match 5 + Lucky Star ticket worth €436,958.

Store owner, Pat Brogan spoke of his delight as another of his customers won big with EuroMillions.

"This is another great win for our customers and the local community. With news of the win spreading fast throughout the locality, there is a tremendous buzz in the shop as hopeful customers come in to check their EuroMillions tickets. We are absolutely thrilled for the lucky winner and we wish them all the best with their new found fortune," he said.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers were: 05, 09, 14, 40, 50.

The National Lottery advises players to check their tickets. If you’re the lucky ticketholder, sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.

Meanwhile, as tonight’s Lotto jackpot heads for €11 million, the National Lottery has also reminded players to play early to avoid disappointment.

The Lotto Jackpot has been rolling over since March 1, when €12.8 million was won by a syndicate.

To date, the National Lottery has raised over €4.9 billion for good causes The National Lottery funds projects in Youth, Sports, Recreation, Amenities, Health, Welfare, Arts, Culture, Environment, National Heritage and the Irish Language.