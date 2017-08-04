Meath shooting not linked to Kinahan - Hutch feud

A shooting in County Meath last night is not believed to be part of the Kinahan - Hutch feud.

There is thought to be a gangland motive for the attack, however, which has left one man in a serious condition in hospital.

The victim, who was originally from the northside of Dublin, was shot multiple times as he sat in his car outside his home in the Mill Close housing estate in Stamullen.

Reports claim he was attacked by a lone gunman who entered the driveway of the house.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time to contact them at Drogheda garda station on 041 987 4200 the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any garda station.