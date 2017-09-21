Meath men sentenced to 10 years in prison for Derry hotel bombing plot

Two men from Co. Meath have been sentenced to a total of 20 years for plotting a bomb attack at a hotel in Derry in 2015.

Darren Poleon and Brian Walsh from Culmullen, Dunshaughlin, both pleased guilty earlier this year, to possession of explosives with intent to endanger life.

A bomb was planted at the Waterfoot hotel, three days before a PSNI recruitment event was due to take place.

Today at Belfast Crown Court the men each received a 10 year sentence, half of which will be spent in prison.

Detective Chief Inspector Gillian Kearney said she believed the pair were en route to the scene at the time of their arrests.

"This device ... would have caused significant harm if not killing anyone who came into contact with it."
KEYWORDS: Derry, Meath, Bomb

 

