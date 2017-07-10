Meath man to donate to charities after winning €415k on Lotto ticket bought after job rejection

A Meath man who decided to buy a Lotto ticket to cheer himself up after being turned down for a job ended up winning €415,000.

The man, in his early thirties, revealed today he felt deflated after failing to clinch the job after coming through two gruelling rounds of interview.

However, his luck turned full-circle when he matched five numbers plus the bonus number on the Lotto draw on Saturday.

The man went to the National Lottery headquarters in Dublin today along with his partner to collect his prize.

He said: "I am still pinching myself after finding out. I couldn’t wait to get into National Lottery HQ with my ticket as I was afraid I was going to lose it.

"Yes, I was fairly disappointed at not getting the job, as I thought the two stages of the interview, although tough, went really well. But you can rest assured, it’s a distant memory now."

The winning ticket was sold in Tara News, Main Street in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath.

He said that he will take his time to decide on how to spend his winnings.

He said: "I don’t really know yet. I’m going to take a few days and let it all sink in. We’ll definitely get the ball rolling on buying a house now and I’m going to give a bit of it to a couple of charities that are close to my heart.

"I’m also going to look after my parents and obviously my partner. We have our holiday booked for September so we will be sure to upgrade our hotel and we’ll be able to watch the purse strings less while away."