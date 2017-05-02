Meath couple win lottery TWICE in one week

A lucky Meath couple has won the lottery not once but twice in a week!

They scooped up more than €100,000 with two winning tickets hitting just two days apart.

Last Thursday the wife won €10,000 on a ticket purchased in Duleek.

Just two days later her husband stuck it rich with a ticket worth €92,652.

Both tickets were purchased at the same shop.

The great grandparents say they haven't yet settled on plans to spend it.