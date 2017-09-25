Measures on the way to making housing more affordable, says minister

The Housing Minister says extra measures are on the way to make houses more affordable.

Eoghan Murphy has said new policies will be announced next week and there will be more in the budget.

It comes as a new survey suggests the cost of a three-bed semi-detached house is increasing by €500 per-week nationwide.

Minister Murphy was asked how they would encourage developers to build now, when they may be able to sell for more money in a few years time.

"Obviously until we get proper supply online, prices are going to continue to increase.

"So we have got make sure we are building new homes, but also managing vacant property onto the market from different streams.

"A third thing we can do is make sure we have affordability for builders but also for buyers as well, which we are working on at the moment."