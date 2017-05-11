ME sufferers call for designated funding

People living with severe Chronic Fatigue Syndrome have been protesting outside the gates of Leinster House today.

Campaigners for people with CFS, also known as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME), want designated funding for training in diagnosing and treating it.

They are calling on the Health Minister to ensure the condition is added to the list of required medical training in Ireland.

#ME patients - who experience severe, persistent fatigue - are protesting outside the Dáil today. #millionsmissingdublin pic.twitter.com/gbJOndHVOu — 3News (@3NewsIreland) May 11, 2017

They say that living with ME is hard for others to imagine.

“It's nerve pain, muscle pain, joint pain, bone pain – any pain you can imagine,” said one.

“The medication doesn’t touch the pain.”

Another stated that a man he knew with ME “is basically a prisoner in his own body at the moment”.