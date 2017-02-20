McGuinness calls for Garda Commissioner to stand aside during tribunal
A senior member of Fianna Fáil has restated his call for the Garda Commissioner to stand aside while the whistleblower tribunal is carried out.
The Dáil signed off on its terms of reference last week, and the Tánaiste has pledged to get it up and running as soon as possible.
Fianna Fáil's justice spokesman has stated he believes Noirin O'Sullivan should be able to stay in her job for the duration.
However his party colleague John McGuinness said today he thinks otherwise.
- "This is not about guilt or innocence, this is about best practice in the process. The answer to your question based on that is that she should stand aside."