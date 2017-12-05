McGrath seeking approval to complete implementation of UN convention on rights of people with disabilities

The Minister for Disabilities is looking to plan a date for when Ireland will finally ratify the UN Convention on the Rights of people with disabilities.

It is 10 years since Ireland signed up to the convention and is now the last country in the EU to implement it.

Minister Finian McGrath will seek approval from cabinet for dates to complete the final steps of implementation.

The Minister is also bringing a bill to cabinet on sign language.

"I'm presenting the whole issue of the Irish Sign Language Bill which will give recognition to the Irish Sign Language but also to bring in and support people from the Deaf Community in relation to, more importantly, providing services for these people," he said.

"Having rights without services is not acceptable as far as I'm concerned as Minister," he added.