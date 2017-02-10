McCabe to sue over false sex allegation circulated by Tusla

Garda whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe says he's going to sue over false child abuse claims.

It emerged yesterday that Tusla opened an investigation into the welfare of Sergeant McCabe's children, around the same time he made allegations of mismanagement in the Garda force.

The abuse claims were made by a young woman in August to a counsellor, who contacted Tusla and gardaí. However, no attempt was made to contact Mr McCabe and put the allegations to him.

However the child and family agency later said the allegations were based on a 'clerical error'.

The allegation surfaced on a file in August 2013, and the “error” was detected the following May, a period during which Sergeant McCabe’s claims of malpractice were causing major political and garda related controversy.

Yesterday, Labour leader Brendan Howlin told the Dáil that he had been contacted by a journalist who told him he had direct knowledge of the garda commissioner, Noirin O’Sullivan, briefing journalists that Sergeant McCabe was responsible for “sexual crimes”.

Mrs O'Sullivan has denied spreading the allegations of sex crimes against Mr McCabe.

In a statement yesterday, she said she was surprised by claims of her involvement in a smear campaign targeting Mr McCabe and insisted it was the first time she had heard the accusation.

Sinn Féin TD Mary-Lou McDonald wants the Garda Commissioner to step aside during an inquiry.

"It seems a concerted campaign to blacken a serving officers name, to take his good character, to destroy his career, and I'm very concerned that the Taoiseach and the Minister for Justice insist on the Garda Commissioner staying in place - I think that is not an acceptable position.

"She does need to stand aside and allow the Commission of Investigation to proceed."

Fianna Fáil says Sergeant Maurice McCabe was failed by the state in the most fundamental way.

Expenditure and Reform Spokesperson, Dara Calleary, claims the Children's Minister was aware of the false sex abuse claims against him, but may not have passed on that information to the Justice Minister.

"If she did not tell why not, given in any circumstance no matter who it was, the absolute breach that Tusla had put on a family given that was such a high-profile individual."