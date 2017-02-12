McCabe family rejects HSE apology

The McCabe family has rejected the apology issued by the HSE yesterday saying it was not good enough.

It has also emerged that the HSE has not spoken to Maurice McCabe or his family and made no contact in advance of issuing the apology.

The HSE apology said: “The HSE is satisfied that correct procedure was followed once this error was brought to the attention of the National Counselling Service.

“An immediate internal review of guidelines, practices and protocols was undertaken within the National Counselling Service to ensure that such an error would not reoccur. Appropriate training was also undertaken. Additional supervisory procedures were put in place by the National Counselling Service in relation to the staff member concerned.

“The HSE apologises unreservedly to Mr. McCabe and his family for the distress caused on foot of this error. The HSE is making arrangements to offer this apology formally to Mr. McCabe as soon as possible.”

The suggestion by the HSE that protocols had been put in place on foot of the “error” is understood to have angered the McCabe family, who rejected the apology out of hand.

The McCabes sent a text to the HSE official stating: "We reject both the statement and apology. The HSE statement is wrong and this is not good enough."

"The file we have contradicts the statement and it is shocking that we have to again listen and deal with false information."