Mayo village produces Ireland's latest €500k Euromillions winner

A small village in Co Mayo is celebrating this morning after it emerged a local store sold a winning Euromillions Plus ticket.

While there was no winner of the record-equalling €190m jackpot, Eugene Walsh's Centra in Kilmaine produced a lucky winner of €500,000 ticket, sold yesterday.

EuroMillions Plus continues to be an extremely lucky game for Irish players, with this being the 34th win in Ireland in 2017.

Eugene Walsh, owner of the Centra store said they were still in a bit of shock.

,“We’re in a little bit of shock this morning but it is tremendous news for the area and we’re absolutely thrilled for the winner.

"We have been in business in Kilmaine Village since 1978 and this is our first big Lottery win.

"Good news certainly travels fast in the village - most of the locals have already been in the shop to check their tickets this morning but we’ve still not heard anything about the winner.”

The Euromillions jackpot is now capped at €190m and the next draw takes place on Friday evening.