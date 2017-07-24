Mayo cyclists appeal to drivers to get off their phones and stay focused on the road

The number of cyclists killed on Irish roads in the first half of 2017 is double that of the same period last year.

In response to the death of 10 cyclists in six months, one of the west of Ireland's largest cycling clubs is taking its own safety precautions by displaying a message to road users .

Western lakes cycling club based in Ballinrobe have teamed up with the road safety office of Mayo County Council to provide its members with a safety bib displaying the message 'Please get off your phone - stay focused'.

Club member David Mc Dermott said since wearing the bid with the message that he has noticed cars giving more clearance room when overtaking and a friendly 'beep' from many motorists.

It is hoped that these bibs will start a healthy debate about sharing the road .

"There is some evidence that drivers’ attitudes to cyclists are improving, partly because so many of them are taking up cycling themselves - but there’s still no room for complacency," said Noel Gibbons, road safety officer with Mayo County Council.