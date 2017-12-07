Efforts to break logjam in Brexit talks set to intensify

Efforts to break the logjam in the Brexit talks are set to intensify today.

British negotiators are working on a new form of words to deal with the border issue.

The original wording was vetoed by the DUP which is propping up Theresa May's minority British government.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he is open to anything that ensures there is no hard border on the island of Ireland.

He said: "I agreed to examine any text that they put forward in a positive light, understanding that is in our interest as a country to move to phase two because that's what we talk about, transition and trade, avation and all of those things that are so important to Ireland.

"Also because I want to put Irish/British relations back on the cordial and friendly footing they had been on in recent years, that has been slightly disruputed by Brexit."