May Day march to take place in Dublin raising awareness of housing crisis

A huge march will take place in Dublin this afternoon calling for Government action on the housing crisis.

This year's annual May Day march will focus on the deepening homelessness crisis.

It will begin at 2pm at the Garden of Remembrance and concludes at Liberty Hall.

Housing campaigner Fr. Peter McVerry says Government plans to tackle the problem - have so far failed: "This particular year the focus is on housing and homelessness.

"Which is acknowledged by everyone including the Government, to be the most serious social issue facing our country at the moment.

"The idea is to draw attention to the ineffectiveness, of the Government response so far to the problem of housing and homelessness.