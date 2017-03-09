Maurice McCabe lawyers call for Garda Commissioner to step down

Lawyers for whistleblower Maurice McCabe have demanded that the Garda Commissioner be removed from her post.

They have written to the Justice Minister explaining why Nóirín O'Sullivan shouldn't be working during the Disclosure Tribunal.

Their reasons include the fact that she has access to full Garda resources in preparation for what is a personal case.

Irish Examiner journalist Mick Clifford, who broke the story, said that the letter may have a real impact.

"The reason, I would suggest, that we're having a tribunal as opposed to a private inquiry, the accelerator for that was when Sergeant McCabe issued a statement calling for it on the basis of his previous experience," he said.

"So I suppose from that extent it will pile the pressure on the Commissioner."