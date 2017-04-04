Maurice McCabe granted full legal representation for Tribunal into alleged smearing
Maurice McCabe has been granted full legal representation for the duration of the Tribunal into his alleged smearing.
But the Tribunal has deferred a decision about whether to stop the current and previous Garda Commissioners from sharing the same lawyer.
Both Commissioners have also been granted the right to have a lawyer present for the whole Tribunal.
Mr McCabe's counsel will be present for all hearings, except for those relating to the treatment of a separate whistleblower, Keith Harrison.
