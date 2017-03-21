Maureen Haughey's funeral to take place today

The wife of the late Taoiseach Charlie Haughey will be laid to rest today.

Maureen died at the age of 91 on St Patrick's Day.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin described her as a woman with an instinctive attachment to politics.

Funeral mass will take place at St. Sylvester's Parish Church, Malahide this morning followed by burial in St Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton, Dublin.

Mrs Haughey is survived by her daughter Eimear, sons Conor, Ciaran and TD Seán.