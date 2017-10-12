Mattie McGrath: We're being 'sneered at' and 'ridiculed' on Eighth Amendment committee

Update 5.30pm: Deputy Mattie McGrath says the people he represents want him to stay on the committee to expose how one-sided the process is.

"I'm on three other committees in the house," he said.

"Everybody is allowed speak, with the permission of the chair, and there is decorum - there's not decorum in here.

"When we speak, we're ridiculed, there are sneers and all kinds of undermining, and when we ask honest questions, in a very calm manner, questions that we've prepared for our witnesses...there's all kinds of gasps and wahoos.

"I've been called a liar by a committee member, but I didn't tell any lies whatsoever."

Pic @McConnellDaniel

Earlier: Independent TD Mattie McGrath and Senator Ronan Mullen have said they are "now actively considering" leaving the committee on the Eighth Amendment.

In a joint statement released this afternoon, Mr McGrath and Mr Mullen said they have "serious concerns about the one-sided nature of the process".

"We’re not directing our criticism at individual members of the Committee, but there’s no escaping that this process is entirely skewed and unfair," they said.

"Over 20 groups and individuals pushing for abortion have been invited before the Committee while only a handful of pro-life people have been invited."

They said in their statement that they had worked hard to "achieve fairness in what is sometimes a very unfriendly atmosphere".

They said: "Given the way things have developed, it is our honest view that the credibility of the Committee cannot be restored owing to how entirely slanted the process has become."

"We are now actively considering whether there’s any point in our remaining on as members. "