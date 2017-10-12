Mattie McGrath and Ronan Mullen 'actively considering' leaving Eighth Amendment committee

Independent TD Mattie McGrath and Senator Ronan Mullen have said they are "now actively considering" leaving the committee on the Eighth Amendment.

In a joint statement released this afternoon, Mr McGrath and Mr Mullen said they have "serious concerns about the one-sided nature of the process".

"We’re not directing our criticism at individual members of the Committee, but there’s no escaping that this process is entirely skewed and unfair," they said.

"Over 20 groups and individuals pushing for abortion have been invited before the Committee while only a handful of pro-life people have been invited."

They said in their statement that they had worked hard to "achieve fairness in what is sometimes a very unfriendly atmosphere".

They said: "Given the way things have developed, it is our honest view that the credibility of the Committee cannot be restored owing to how entirely slanted the process has become."

"We are now actively considering whether there’s any point in our remaining on as members. "