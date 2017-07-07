Mattie McGrath says Minister for Agriculture 'is out of touch' with farmers

There are calls for the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, to engage immediately with tillage farmers hit by last year's bad weather.

Independent Deputy, Mattie McGrath, says Mr Creed's failure to meet with protesters at the Department's headquarters in Dublin has only fuelled their anger.

The Tipperary Deputy says farmers are deeply concerned that the Government's long-awaited crisis-fund is being capped, and the least the Minister could do was talk to them.

Mr McGrath is accusing the Minister for Agriculture of "arrogance", saying his failure to meet with farmers' representatives was the last straw.

He said: "I wouldn't mind that the Minister was away, but the Minister, I met him myself in Dublin less than 50 yards from Govt buildings.

"And I think it's totally unacceptable, this man is out of touch and he needs to engage with these people."