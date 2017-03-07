Mattie McGrath: Government has 'no social conscience' amid rural post office closure fears

UPDATE 10am:An Independent TD says the government seems to have no social conscience, amid fears that some rural post offices could close.

A report on An Post's future and its finances has put forward a number of money-saving proposals, including the shutting of 80 branches.

Management is now considering a range of suggestions in the research.

Tipperary Deputy Mattie McGrath says the loss of post offices would be the latest blow for areas outside the capital.

"You see the chronic problems in Dublin with accommodation, traffic and the waste of a children's hospital.

"We can't get a small amount of money to make necessary changes. What is gone wrong completely where we have to abandon rural Ireland."

Earlier:It is reported some of the country's post offices could be facing closure as An Post looks to save money.

There are currently 1,300 post offices around the country, and the company is losing around €12m a year from its branch network.

According to the Irish Independent, an unpublished report done for the company outlines a range of proposals, including the shutting of 80 outlets.

Management at An Post is currently reviewing the controversial research.