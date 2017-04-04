Massive increase in calls to Pieta House from young people

The number of young people turning to Pieta House for help has increased by 163% over the past five years.

As a result the charity is launching its Resilience Academy to protect people from suicide and self harm.

The programme has been piloted on second year students in four schools and will now be rolled out nationwide.

Director of Research and Training at Pieta House is Dr Paul Surgenor.

“We developed the Resilience Academy to put Pieta House out of business.

“We want to make sure that if we provide second year students with the skills, the tools and the mechanisms at this stage, they will be in a much better position to face the challenges that they will encounter as they grow.”