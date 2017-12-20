Massive drugs seizure in Dublin; drugs worth €2.8m seized

€2.8m worth of drugs have been seized in Dublin.

Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau seized the drugs and arrested two men in the operation today.

The seizure was part of ongoing investigations targeting serious organised criminal activity in the Dublin region.

Two cars were stopped in the Drumcondra area this morning and officers seized about 5kgs of cannabis herb after searching the cars.

Two men, aged 25 and 30 respectively, were arrested at the scene and are being held at Finglas garda station under the provisions of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

In a follow-up operation, a search was carried out at an address in Drumcondra where a significant amount of drugs was seized including cocaine, heroin, cannabis herb, cannabis resin and ecstasy tablets, along with drug packaging and mixing paraphernalia.

The total amount of drugs seized was in excess of €2.8m, gardaí confirmed.