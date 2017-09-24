Mary Robinson attacks Donald Trump following North Korea comments

Former Irish president Mary Robinson has launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump, writes Political Correspondent Fiachra Ó Cionnaith.

Ms Robinson accused the divisive US leader of having "sullied" the name of the United Nations after threatening to "totally destroy" North Korea.

She made the remarks after Mr Trump's comments to the UN general assembly last week and as he ordered warplanes to fly within eyesight of North Korea's border in a show of strength.

Speaking on RTE Radio's This Week programme, Ms Robinson said she has "never known a more fractious and tension-full UN meeting" and warned Mr Trump "squanders the world's trust".

Heavily criticising the US leader, the former Irish president and UN ambassador for human rights said there were "gasps of dismay" at Mr Trump's comments last week and that the world is now living in "a very dangerous time".

"I've been coming to New York for the UN general assembly since 1997 and I've never known a more fractious and more tension-full UN meeting.

"First of all that terrible comment in his speech by president Trump on Tuesday that in effect said that he could obliterate the North Korean people, I mean there was a gasp of dismay when that happened.

"I heard one remark that he actually had sullied the UN, because it's the home of peace, security and development for the world.

"Secondly, he has threatened to jettison the Iran nuclear deal which the UN is only partner in, and now Iran has fired a missile because they're now worried about their situation if an agreement that they forged with six partners is going to be breached.

"The New York Times editorial this morning, a big, a long editorial this morning is headed "Mr Trump squanders the world's trust". This is a very dangerous time," she said.

Ms Robinson was speaking as Mr Trump on Sunday ordered US warplanes to fly within eyesight of the North Korean coast in a show of strength amid heightened tensions between the countries.

After North Korea’s foreign minister Ri Yong Ho told the UN on Saturday his country would inevitably target the US mainland mainland due to "Mr evil president's" comments, Mr Trump - who has become embroiled in an unrelated row with US athletes protesting over police violence during the American national anthem by refusing to stand - responded on Twitter:

"Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer."