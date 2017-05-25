Mary Mitchell O'Connor claims failings in Sean Fitzpatrick case are 'absolutely appalling'

The corporate affairs watchdog, which botched the handling of Sean Fitzpatrick's criminal case, told the Government six years ago it had no concerns about its resources.

That is according to the minister responsible for the agency, Mary Mitchell O'Connor.

She has told TDs this evening that the failings in the prosecution of the case by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement are "absolutely appalling".

And she says her predecessor Richard Bruton was told, in 2011, that the office did not need any more personnel.

"I do have the transcripts of a meeting that took place where the ODCE assured people, assured our department and the Department of Justice, that they had adequate resources and that took place on March 16 2011," she said.