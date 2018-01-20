Mary Lou McDonald confirmed as Sinn Féin president-elect at party meeting

Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald has been nominated to replace Gerry Adams as party leader.

The Dublin Central TD was confirmed as the sole nominee for the position following a party meeting today.

"If you wanted this job, you’re too late," Mr Adams quipped as he introduced his successor.

Mary Lou McDonald will be the new leader of Sinn Fein, succeeding Gerry Adams pic.twitter.com/ZJWbWNqYPk — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 20, 2018

Mr Adams announced in November that he was stepping down after 34 years in the role.

A special party conference to ratify a new leader will be held on February 10.

Nominations for the position closed at 5pm on Friday.

Ms McDonald has been a TD for Dublin Central since 2011.

Before getting elected to the Dáil, she was an MEP representing the Dublin constituency - becoming Sinn Fein's first MEP in the Republic of Ireland in 2004.

Many party members have been tweeting their support for Ms McDonald. Fiachra McGuinness, son of the late Martin McGuinness, said his father was a "huge admirer of her ideas, dedication and commitment", and that she was the "ideal candidate to lead Sinn Féin into the future".

I am honoured to propose Mary Lou McDonald as next Uachtaran Shinn Féin. @MaryLouMcDonald #shestheone pic.twitter.com/YekZEJidPf — Fiachra McGuinness (@fiachramcg) January 17, 2018

- PA