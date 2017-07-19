Mary Lou McDonald calls on Taoiseach to act and remove Garda Commissioner

Sinn Féin says Taoiseach Leo Varadkar needs to act and remove Nóirín O'Sullivan as Garda Commissioner.

A report from the Public Accounts Commitee yesterday was critical of her delay in telling the Justice Minister and the Comptroller & Auditor General, about financial irregularities at the training college in Templemore.

Despite this, several Government Ministers continue to express confidence in Commissioner O'Sullivan.

However, Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald says its time for change at the top of the Garda force.

She said: "For Charlie Flanagan or anyone else to suggest that the current Commissioner, with the current senior management at An Garda Síochána, are the new brooms that will sweep clean, the ones that will bring reforms, that will rebuild public confidence in An Garda Síochána, is quite frankly the stuff of cloud cuckoo land."