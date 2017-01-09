Martin McGuinness sensationally quits with 'deep regret and reluctance'

Update 3.45pm: Martin McGuinness has not confirmed whether he will run in any up-coming election in the North.

His resignation today effectively colllapses the Stormont Executive, and is effective from 5pm.

An election must be called in seven days if - as Mr McGuinness says it will - Sinn Féin refuses to nominate a replacement for him.

Speaking afterwards, he said: "Whether or not I will be a candidate (in any forth-coming election) is something I will come back to on a later date. Today is about my resignation.

"There will be no return to the status quo, except on terms that are acceptable to Sinn Féin."

Earlier:

Martin McGuinness has tendered his resignation Deputy First Minister in the North.

The resignation is effective from 5pm today. The move is likely to prompt a snap election in the North.

Mr McGuinness had recently been at odds with First Minister Arlene Foster in the so-called 'cash for ash' controversy in the North, in which businesses received cash incentives to switch from burning fossil fuels to wood biomass heating.

It is estimated the scheme has overspent to the tune of an estimated £490m.

Ms Foster, who presided over the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme when she was Economy Minister, has refused to step down while an investigation takes place. Sinn Féin had called on her to step aside to allow a probe.

In his resignation letter, Mr McGuinness accuses the DUP of never fully embracing the all-Ireland principles of the Good Friday Agreement, further accusing it of "shameful disrespect" towards marginalised communities, including LGBT people.

However, he clearly says the ultimate reason for his decision to step down is Ms Foster's refusal to do so herself.

First Minister Arlene Foster with Martin McGuinness, pictured in November. Picture: PA

The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) paid out more than the fuel cost, meaning users could earn more the more they burned, leading to claims of an "ash for cash" scam of heating buildings unnecessarily.

Mr McGuinness said the public was "rightly outraged" that the RHI scheme had been conducted as it was, at the "squandering of public money and the allegations of misconduct and corruption".

He said Ms Foster's refusal to step aside while an inquiry was conducted was "neither credible nor tenable".

Mr McGuinness said he had a "binding obligation" to uphold issues of equality and therefore it was with "deep regret and reluctance" that he was resigning.

Sinn Féin will not nominate anyone to take over from him, effectively triggering an election in the North.