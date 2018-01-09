Martin McGuinness billboard unveiled in Derry to mark one year since his resignation

A billboard has been unveiled in Derry marking one year since Martin McGuinness pulled down Stormont.

The artwork on the back of Free Derry Corner says "no return to the status quo" - his words from that day.

It also includes the Former Deputy First Minister's signature.

New Sinn Féin banner at Free Derry corner reiterating Martin McGuinness' vow a year ago today that there will be 'return to the status quo.' pic.twitter.com/VQhrtxXT9n — The Derry Journal (@derryjournal) January 9, 2018

- Digital Desk