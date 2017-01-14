Martin McGuinness: Beheading remarks on social media are 'shameful'

Former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness yesterday condemned death threats to DUP leader Arlene Foster as “shameful and totally unacceptable”, writes Daniel McConnell of the Irish Examiner.

The outgoing first minister revealed that she has been threatened with having her head chopped off amid the ‘Cash for Ash’ scandal which led to Mr McGuinness’s resignation.

With the North still reeling from the shock decision by Mr McGuinness to call time on his career effectively, the news of the death threats are a further complication in the already politically charged atmosphere.

Taking to Twitter, Mr McGuinness said: "The reported threats to DUP leader are shameful & totally unacceptable.I unreservedly condemn those responsible for the cowards they are."

The PSNI is investigating several sinister threats made against Ms Foster on social media, including “one that wanted me beheaded”, the DUP leader stated yesterday.

Such threats again political figures are not uncommon, but the visceral nature of the mention of beheading is a new departure.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State James Brokenshire also condemned the threats.

“The threats received by Arlene Foster are completely unacceptable and have no place in our democracy,” he said.

The PSNI said in a statement: “We do not discuss the security of individuals. However, if we receive information that a person’s life may be at risk we will inform them accordingly.

“We never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk. No inference should be drawn from this.”

The outgoing first minister has also strongly rejected a claim that she had become “damaged goods” because of the fallout from the bungled Renewable Heat Incentive scheme.

“I am not damaged goods,” she said. “One wonders what these people will all say when I am cleared after the independent inquiry.

“Will I be listening to a long list of apologies and recriminations when I am completely cleared? Because I will be and of that I have no doubt,” she said.

Ms Foster also forcibly denied that she was arrogant.

“These are the sort of things that are fired at you when you are a strong leader, particularly when you are a strong female leader,” she said.

“If you have strong male leaders they are strong, they are hard, they are tough. If you have a strong female leader, they are arrogant,” she said.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s politicians appear to have found a way to allow up to 40,000 householders avoid paying a new bedroom tax, even if the Stormont administration collapses as expected on Monday.

Planned policy proposals in areas such as education, health and transport will all be postponed should elections be called.

However, it emerged yesterday that legislation to allow that exemption to the bedroom tax has not yet been processed and therefore homeowners could see its deferred.

This article first appeared in today's Irish Examiner.