Marriage equality campaigners hope Northern Ireland will be next to legalise same-sex marriage

Marriage equality campaigners in Northern Ireland are hoping that they willl be next to legalise same sex marriage, after last night's vote in Australia.

The government there is promising to introduce the legislation by Christmas after voters overwhelmingly backed the move.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK and Ireland which still bans same sex marriage.

Gavin Boyd from The Rainbow Project in Belfast says LGBT couples there feel left out.

He said: "England, Scotland, Wales, the Republic, we are entirely surrounded by countries and regions that allow same sex marriage.

"Of course people who are LGBT in Northern Ireland feel left out, it is frustrating."