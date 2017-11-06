Mark Toland begins tenure as chief of Garda Inspectorate

Mark Toland has taken up his appointment as Chief Inspector of the Garda Síochána Inspectorate, it was confirmed today.

Mr Toland has over 30 years of policing experience with the UK Metropolitan Police and is a former member of the Garda Inspectorate having served there from 2012 – 2016.

He was appointed as a member of Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) in December 2016.

He has tendered his resignation from GSOC in accordance with provisions of the Garda Síochána Act 2005.

The Government has also appointed Hugh Hume, a member of the PSNI, to be a member of the Garda Síochána Inspectorate.

The Minister for Justice and Equality, Mr Charlie Flanagan said: “I am pleased to announce Mark Toland’s appointment as Chief Inspector of the Garda Síochána Inspectorate with effect from today.

“In providing independent advice on the efficiency and effectiveness of the Garda Síochána, the Inspectorate plays an important role in the modernisation and strengthening of the Garda Síochána.

“Together with his colleagues, Ms Pauline Shields and Mr Hugh Hume, the Inspectorate will be able to draw on a considerable body of international policing experience to carry forward its valuable work.”