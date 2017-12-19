Maria Browne appointed as Chief State Solicitor; Paul Gilligan appointed to Court of Appeal

The Taoiseach has appointed Maria Browne as Chief State Solicitor.

Ms Browne graduated from University College Cork with a BCL degree in 1983 and received her professional training at the Incorporated Law Society of Ireland.

She was enrolled as a solicitor in 1987 and joined the Chief State Solicitor’s Office in 1993.

Meanwhile, Mr Justice Paul Gilligan has been appointed to the Court of Appeal after 15 years in the High Court.

Mr Justice Gilligan was appointed to replace Mary Finlay Geoghegan after her elevation to the Supreme Court.