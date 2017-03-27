March in Macroom to raise awareness for plight of Ava Barry

Hundreds of people attended a march in Macroom to highlight the plight of seven-year-old Ava Barry who has Dravet syndrome and whose family are campaigning for her to be given access to medical cannabis, writes Rob McNamara.

Her mother Vera Twomey, from Aghabullogue in mid Cork, walked from Mallow to Dáíl Eireann earlier this month to highlight her daughter's barriers to accessing THC-based medication, where she met with Health Minister Simon Harris.

He outlined five options for accessing the medication, which is illegal in Ireland, to her which included a private or public consultant, a treatment abroad scheme, a compassionate access programme, or a change in legislation.

Ms Twomey said that all options are now exhausted except a change in the law.

A protest is organised for outside Dáil Eireann in Dublin at 7pm Wednesday.

Ms Twomey and her husband are awaiting another meeting with Minister Harris.