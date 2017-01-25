Manslaughter charge for woman who killed her boyfriend

A woman has been found guilty of killing her boyfriend in Dublin.

46-year-old Norma Philips stabbed Stefan Neanu once in the chest at her home Phibsboro Road, Dublin 7 in April 2015.

She initially told Gardaí an intruder had burst into her flat and attacked him but later said she had acted in self-defence.

Just a few moments ago, she was cleared of his murder but convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

She’ll be sentenced next Monday.