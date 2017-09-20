Man's fingerprints sent around EU as gardaí bid to establish his identity

Fingerprints of a non-national caught working in Cork without any identification papers have been sent to Austria and other EU countries in an attempt by gardaí to establish his identity, writes Liam Heylin.

Detective Sergeant Seán O’Regan said, “This man was arrested on Friday for failing to have identification documents. He has given an address at Gerald Griffin Street. I called to the address and the occupant there does not know him. He does not reside there, he never did. He said he came in through Austria to Dublin airport.

“He would have needed travel documents to get in to the country but he has produced no ID so far to us.

“I sent his fingerprints to Austria and to other EU countries. I am asking for a week’s adjournment. I am confident I should have a report by then. He has no permission to be in the country, he has no permission to work.”

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody for one week to September 27.

Detective Garda Robert McCarthy arrested Ambrose Amorjie, 37, at the valeting outlet in White’s Cross last Friday.

The charge was one of failing to have a passport or similar identification papers as required of non-nationals.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said there would be an immediate plea of guilty to the offence. However, the case cannot proceed until the gardaí are satisfied with his identification.

Mr Buttimer, said, “What he tells me is that this is his actual real name. He came in under the radar in circumstances that were no doubt secret.”