Man's body taken from water in Dun Laoghaire after car goes into sea

A man's body has been recovered from the car he was travelling in after an alarm was raised early today.

The man's car went into the sea at Coal Harbour in Dun Laoghaire.

Gardaí have confirmed the man's body has been removed from the scene. A post mortem will follow.

Coal Harbour, Dun Laoghaire. Picture: Google Street View

Earlier:

A man has been taken from the water in Dun Laoghaire this morning, after the car he was in went into the sea.

The man's condition is unknown at this time.

The alarm was raised at about 5.30am after his car went into the water at Coal Harbour.