Man's body recovered from River Dodder in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating after a body was recovered from the River Dodder in Dublin this morning.

A passer by spotted the man's body in Rathfarnham at around 10am this morning.

Gardaí, with the assistance of Dublin Fire Brigade, removed the body from the scene.

The investigation is live and there are no further details at this time.

