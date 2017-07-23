Man's body recovered from River Dodder in Dublin
23/07/2017 - 13:22:23Back to Ireland Home
Gardaí are investigating after a body was recovered from the River Dodder in Dublin this morning.
A passer by spotted the man's body in Rathfarnham at around 10am this morning.
Gardaí, with the assistance of Dublin Fire Brigade, removed the body from the scene.
The investigation is live and there are no further details at this time.
Scene preserved in Rathfarmham in Dublin after body recovered from River Dodder @3NewsIreland pic.twitter.com/Dxzj3HUZTZ— Sharon Lynch (@sharonmlynch) July 23, 2017