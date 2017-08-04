Man's body found in north Dublin

Gardai in Balbriggan have discovered the body of a man in Dublin.

The body was found at a laneway of the Ballyboughal to Oldtown Road (R129), about a kilometre outside Ballyboughal, this morning at approximately 10.40am.

The scene has been preserved and the offices of the State Pathologists and the Garda Technical Bureau have been notified.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses or to anyone with information to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 8020510, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.