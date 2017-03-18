Man's body found in Galway mountain search operation

Update 5pm: A man's body has been found in Galway during a search for a hillwalker in the Maamturk mountains today.

The body was found on the eastern side of Leenane Hill, close to Leenane in Co Galway this afternoon.

Members of Galway and Mayo Mountain Rescue teams and gardaí are working to recover the body from the mountain.

No further information will be released until all next of kin have been informed.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, a woman injured in an unrelated incident further south at Mám Éan earlier today was evacuated from the mountain by Mayo Mountain Rescue and transferred to a waiting ambulance.

Earlier:

Galway Mountain Rescue Team are responding to a report of a male hillwalker who has been missing overnight while walking on the northern end of the Maamturk Mountains close to Leenane in Galway.

They report that the experienced hillwalker was walking alone and last made contact with a family member at approximately 4:30pm on Friday from a location known locally as the “Col of Despondency”.

Visibility is currently poor with low cloud making conditions unsuitable for helicopter operations.

The team are being supported in their search by Gardai from Clifden and local landowners.