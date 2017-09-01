Manhunt launched after men posing as gardaí break into pensioner's home

A manhunt has been launched for two men who broke into a pensioner's home in Co Louth after claiming to be gardaí.

The man in his 70s was not physically hurt in the incident in Drogheda, but a sum of cash was taken from his home.

The attack happened on Wednesday at midday on Duleek Street in the town.

Justin Moran from Age Action urged communities to be vigilant to protect their elderly neighbours.

He said: "It's a relief that this man was not physically hurt, but it brings home the worry about criminals and thugs like this who may be targeting older people."

He said the man had asked for idenification when the thieves arrived at the door and claimed to be gardaí. They had none, and then forced their way into the house.